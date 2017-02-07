BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Bachem Holding AG :
* Renews supply contract with AstraZeneca for the peptide active substance Goserelin
* Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will continue acquiring the peptide active substance Goserelin from Bachem for the next five years
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application