BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute says exercise of warrants
* Says 6,500 of its 9th series warrants were exercised into 650,000 shares, on Feb. 8, at price of 599 yen per share
Feb 7 Karolinska Development AB :
* Said on Monday will present a proposal to shareholders to approve its decision on a new issue of B-shares to the convertible holders offering the convertible holders to "set-off" their convertibles as payment for new B-shares
* Concluded that reducing the convertible debt will lead to a strengthening of the company's equity position and ensuring that its current cash resources can be used to invest in new portfolio companies
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)