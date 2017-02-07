BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Biofrontera AG :
* Reported on Monday it receives positive preliminary results for the primary endpoint of its Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its topical drug BF-200 ALA (Ameluz) in combination with daylight photodynamic therapy (PDT)
* Results will be employed for the filing of the EU label extension, which Biofrontera plans to submit in the second quarter of 2017
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision