BRIEF-Bank Coop FY 2016 operating income up 0.8 pct
* FY operating income rose by 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.80 million)(+ 0.8 pct)
LONDON Feb 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stock index futures down 0.1-0.5 pct
** BNP Paribas ups profitability target, raises dividend rate
** Munich Re posts 2016 net income of 2.6 bln euros, raises dividend (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash
* Reaches conditional agreement on acquisition of JM's (35.7 pct) and HSB's (35.7 pct) shares in Småa AB