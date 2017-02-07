Feb 7UmweltBank AG :

* Said on Monday FY net profit for the year of 16.2 million euros ($17.33 million), up 3.6 percent vs previous year

* Business volume also rose sharply in 2016, from just 3 billion euros to over 3.4 billion euros ($3.64 billion)

* FY net commission income fell slightly to just under 4.4 million euros

* FY earnings before taxes and reserves were not quite as high as the previous year and amounted to 46 million euros

