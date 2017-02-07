BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7UmweltBank AG :
* Said on Monday FY net profit for the year of 16.2 million euros ($17.33 million), up 3.6 percent vs previous year
* Business volume also rose sharply in 2016, from just 3 billion euros to over 3.4 billion euros ($3.64 billion)
* FY net commission income fell slightly to just under 4.4 million euros
* FY earnings before taxes and reserves were not quite as high as the previous year and amounted to 46 million euros
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.