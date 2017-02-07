Feb 7 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Said on Monday invests nearly 400 million euros ($428 million) in acquisitions since the beginning of 2017

* Acquisitions include three office assets in Spain bought with upfront payment of 82 million euros and total investment expected to reach 124 million euros

* Previously announced acquisition in Paris for 165 million euros is expected to carry total investment of between 245 million and 265 million euros

($1 = 0.9349 euros)