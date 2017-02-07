BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Said on Monday invests nearly 400 million euros ($428 million) in acquisitions since the beginning of 2017
* Acquisitions include three office assets in Spain bought with upfront payment of 82 million euros and total investment expected to reach 124 million euros
* Previously announced acquisition in Paris for 165 million euros is expected to carry total investment of between 245 million and 265 million euros
($1 = 0.9349 euros)
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.