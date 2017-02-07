Feb 7 BV Holding AG :

* In FY 2016, total profit of around 16 million Swiss francs ($16.01 million) (IFRS) versus aroun 18.5 million francs year ago

* Says confident about development in FY 2017 and expects a positive result, which will remain well below the sales driven results of 2016 and 2015

Source text - bit.ly/2kNdtxb

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9992 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)