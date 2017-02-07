Feb 7 Atkore International Group Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Sees full-year adjusted EPS guidance range increased $0.15
to $1.55 - $1.70
* Adjusted EBITDA guidance remains unchanged in range of
$235.0 million - $250.0 million for 2017
* Net sales for Q1 of 2017 decreased to $337.6 million, a
decline of 5.8%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For 2017, is raising its adjusted EPS guidance range to
$1.55 - $1.70, an increase of $0.15 from mid-point of prior
forecast
* Qtrly adjusted net sales declined 3.7% as compared to Q1
of 2016
Source text: (bit.ly/2jXV6Gy)
