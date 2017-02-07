Feb 7 Arrow Electronics Inc
* Arrow Electronics reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.00 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.81
* Q4 sales $6.44 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.53 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 sales $5.375 billion to $5.775 billion
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $1.37 to $1.49 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $5.52
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q1, expects changes in foreign currencies will have
negative impacts on growth of approximately $70 million, or 1
percent on sales
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: