Feb 7 Accor Sa

* ColDay informs AMF market regulator it has crossed 5 percent stake threshold and no longer holds AccorHotels shares

* ColDay says stake disposal took form of transfer to financial counterparty

* Eurazeo's Legendre Holding says still holds 4.28 pct AccorHotels stake commanding 7.97 pct of voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)