BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 7 UniCredit foundation shareholders Fondazione del Monte di Bologna e Ravenna, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Modena say:
* have decided to invest up to 96 million euros in UniCredit's 13 billion euro cash call
* Monte di Bologna e Ravenna will invest around 11 million euros by subscribing 60 percent of its present stake
* Cassa di Risparmio di Modena will invest up to 85 million euros, to hold 0.5 percent of the lender's capital post issue compared to its present 1.4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan