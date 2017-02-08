UPDATE 2-Nokia seeks to buy Finnish telecoms software firm Comptel for $370 mln
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
Feb 8 GO internet SpA:
* Reported on Tuesday 38,254 customers as of Jan. 31, up 20 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
* Says to consider issue of shares, on preferential basis, to 'ferari Investments And Trading Company Private Limited for up to INR 35 million Source text: http://bit.ly/2kuWNdd Further company coverage: