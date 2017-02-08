German stocks - Factors to watch on February 9
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
Feb 8 Snai SpA:
* Said on Tuesday that the board of directors approved the proposal to change the company's name to SNAITECH SpA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
* Peter Steiner to succeed Andreas de Maizière as chairman of the supervisory board of Zeal
* Reuters poll: betsson q4 revenues were seen at 1,121 million SEK, operating income 269 million SEK, dividend at SEK 4.42per share