BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Summary:
**Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 lower
**France's CAC 40, Germany's DAX expected to open 4 points higher
**Raft of European company earnings to move stocks (Reporting by Helen Reid)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan