BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 7 Vastned Retail Belgium NV:
* Announced on Tuesday FY rental income 18.5 million euros ($19.76 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 22.6 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 20.5 million euros versus 15.3 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate as at 31 December 2016: 98 pct (98 pct as at 31 December 2015)
* FY EPRA net asset value of 50.33 euros versus 49.02 euros year ago
* As from 2017, it is anticipated that this declining trend in operating distributable result will slow down
* As from 2017, it is anticipated that the improvement in portfolio quality will result in a stable operating distributable result
* Gross dividend amounts to 2.45 euros per share for financial year 2016 (2.51 euros for financial year 2015)
* Gross dividend yield of 4.6 pct based on the closing share price on 31 December 2016, i.e. 53.85 euros
(Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan