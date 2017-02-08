Feb 8 Primi sui Motori SpA:

* Says under its 2017-2021 industrial plan it expects FY 2017 consolidated revenue of 20 million euros ($21.33 million) and EBITDA of over 4.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2021 revenues of about 29.5 million euros and EBITDA of over 7.8 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)