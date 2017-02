(Corrects outlook in fourth bullet point to say "Aims to reach comparable operating profit (EBIT) of year 2016". Company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 8 HKScan Oyj

* Q4 net sales 485.2 million euros ($518.15 million) versus 499 million euros seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 EBIT 4.2 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago (Reuters poll: 8.7 million euros)

* Proposes dividend of 0.16 euros per share for 2017 (Reuters poll: 0.13 euros)

* Outlook for 2017: Aims to reach comparable operating profit (EBIT) of year 2016