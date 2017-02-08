Feb 8 Millicom

* Says 2016 ordinary dividend proposed at $2.64 per share

* Q4 latam delivered 6.5 pct cable revenue growth and 17.5 pct mobile data revenue growth

* Q4 service revenue down 0.9 pct year-on-year held back by voice/sms decline and El Salvador

* Millicom says for 2017 we expect organic service revenue growth to be in low single-digit range, and ahead of growth we achieved in 2016

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA $566 million

* Millicom says capex in 2017 is expected to be broadly in line with 2016

* Q4 revenue $1,594 million

* Millicom sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA mid-to-high single-digit % organic growth

* Says by growing EBITDA, and targeting our investment programme, we expect to deliver operating cash flow growth in 2017 of around 10%

* Says we achieved our target for Africa of positive operating cash flow in 2016, delivering Operating Cash Flow of $97 million

* Says "Whilst we expect robust competition in Colombia to continue, and voice and SMS revenues across Latam to decline further through 2017, the lower weighting of these within our overall mix, combined with further strong growth in our mobile data, home and B2B revenues, allows us to be more confident about our revenue growth outlook in 2017

* Reuters poll: Millicom Q4 revenues were seen at $1,603 million, adjusted EBITDA at $542 million, dividend $2.49 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)