Feb 8 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed Lublin):

* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with BIODRUG s.r.o. for exclusive distribution of the company's products

* BIODRUG to distribute the company's ONKO BCG on Czech, Slovak and Romanian markets and BCG 10 anti-tuberculosis vaccine on Slovak, Romanian and Hungarian markets

* The agreement is signed for the period of 4 years

* The potential value of sales in FY 2017 to amount about 2.4 million zlotys ($595,755.24)

