BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
Feb 8 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed Lublin):
* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with BIODRUG s.r.o. for exclusive distribution of the company's products
* BIODRUG to distribute the company's ONKO BCG on Czech, Slovak and Romanian markets and BCG 10 anti-tuberculosis vaccine on Slovak, Romanian and Hungarian markets
* The agreement is signed for the period of 4 years
* The potential value of sales in FY 2017 to amount about 2.4 million zlotys ($595,755.24)
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons