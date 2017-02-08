Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 8 Ifun4all SA:
* Reported on Tuesday its Q4 revenue was 345,456 zlotys ($85,513) versus 110,091 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit 50,443 zlotys versus a loss of 7,039 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net net profit 47,579 zlotys versus a loss of 7,318 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0398 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:
* Nokia chief financial officer Kristian Pullola tells a conference call: "We like this (Comptel) type of bolt-on deals and we will be looking at them also going forward"
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.