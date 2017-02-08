BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
Feb 8 Cipla Ltd:
* Consol Dec quarter net profit 3.75 billion rupees
* Consol Dec quarter net sales 35.50 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.61 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 30.70 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.70 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kMYMLa
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons