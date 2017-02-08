BRIEF-Dongfeng Automobile vehicle sales down 24.4 pct in Jan
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 8 Volkswagen Ag
* Volkswagen's Skoda Auto says chief designer Jozef Kaban leaves company after nine years
* BMW says Kaban joins new design team led by Adrian van Hooydonk, where Kaban will be responsible for design for the core BMW brand Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it sold 2,359 vehicles in Jan versus 4,731 vehicles year ago
* Said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with McWatt, a commercial partner, for the sale of Energica motorbikes in Italy