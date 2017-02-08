BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Owens Corning:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent year-over-year to $0.20per share
* For insulation unit, expects to deliver revenue growth of about $100 million with ebit of $160 million or more in 2017
* Owens corning reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
* In 2017, "company expects an environment consistent with consensus expectations for u.s. Housing starts"
* capital additions in 2017 are expected to total approximately $375 million
* Owens corning says expects general corporate expenses to be between $120 million and $130 million in 2017
* Owens corning sees 2017 interest expense is expected to be about $110 million
* in composites for 2017, co expects continued growth in glass fiber market, driven by moderate global industrial production growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.