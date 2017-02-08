BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Exelon Corp
* Q4 revenue $7,875 million
* Exelon announces fourth quarter 2016 results, provides 2017 earnings expectation
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $2.50 to $2.80
* Q4 revenue view $7.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 total operating revenue $7,875 million versus. $6,702 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.