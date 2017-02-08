BRIEF-Misonix files for Non-Timely 10-Q
* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect
Feb 8 Royal Philips
* Launches accelerated bookbuild offering of about 22.25 million shares in Philips Lighting
* Bookbuild offering represents about 14.8 percent of Philips Lighting's outstanding share capital
* JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi and ING acting as joint bookrunners on Philips Lighting bookbuild Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Tom Price was sworn in as U.S. secretary of health on Friday, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump dismantle his predecessor's law and reshape the nation's healthcare system.
* Says it got patent in U.S for its Pharmaceutical Compositions of Carotenoid Chylomicrons