* Coeur mining inc- capital expenditures for Palmarejo, Mexico operations are expected to increase to $40 - $45 million in 2017

* Coeur reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $159.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coeur mining inc says during quarter, company realized average silver and gold prices of $16.64 and $1,170 per ounce

* Coeur mining inc sees 2017 total gold production 362,000 - 387,000 ounces

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $115 million - $135 million

* Coeur mining inc sees 2017 silver production 16.4 million - 18 million ounces