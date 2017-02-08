BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Coeur Mining Inc :
* Coeur mining inc- capital expenditures for Palmarejo, Mexico operations are expected to increase to $40 - $45 million in 2017
* Coeur reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $159.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coeur mining inc says during quarter, company realized average silver and gold prices of $16.64 and $1,170 per ounce
* Coeur mining inc sees 2017 total gold production 362,000 - 387,000 ounces
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $115 million - $135 million
* Coeur mining inc sees 2017 silver production 16.4 million - 18 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015