Feb 8 Bar Harbor Bankshares :

* 2016 revenue $65.5 million

* Bar Harbor Bankshares reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $12.2 million for Q4 compared to $11.5 million in Q3 of 2016