* Orange Belgium: financial information for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 CAPEX 71.3 million euros versus 70.2 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 consolidated net profit 28.7 million euros versus 11.1 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Total number connected SIM cards at end of Q4 6.00 million versus 5.82 million year ago

* Orange Belgium Q4 Reuters Poll: revenue 324.6 million euros, EBITDA 67.6 million euros, net profit 11.1 million euros

* Expects its total service revenues to grow in 2017 and aims at an adjusted EBITDA between 290 and 310 million euros in 2017

* Expects total capex excluding. Investments linked to successful uptake of orange internet + TV offer to remain fairly stable compared to 2016

* Proposes AGM to pay an ordinary gross dividend for financial year 2016 of 0.50 euro per share per share

* Q4 revenue 321.9 million euros vs 324.6 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 EBITDA 78.5 million euros vs 67.6 million euros in Reuters Poll