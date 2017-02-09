Feb 9 Enea AB:

* Q4 revenue 135.7 million Swedish crowns ($15.3 million) versus 126.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 33.5 million crowns versus 32.3 million crowns year ago

* Objective for full year 2017 is to achieve double-digit revenue growth

* Board is proposing that AGM resolves on transfer to shareholders corresponding to 2.00 crowns (2015: 4.20 crowns) per share via automatic redemption program

* Expects improvement of operating profits to occur in second half-year 2017

* Expects that US Services business will move back into growth in beginning of 2017

* Aims to improve operating profit compared to 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2lqUm9f

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8485 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)