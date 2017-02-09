BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Q4 revenue estimate $204 million - Reuters Poll
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $207.1 million
* Qtrly net income attributable to CME Ltd. per share - diluted $0.06
* Qtrly OIBDA improved 9% to $61.3 million
* Q4 OIBDA estimate $62.21 million - Reuters Poll
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing