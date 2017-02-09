BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Citycon Oyj:
* Q4 net rental income 55.9 million euros ($59.66 million) versus 57.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 EPRA earnings 37.9 million euros versus 34.4 million euros year ago
* Board recommends that the maximum amount of dividend to be distributed shall not exceed 0.01 euro per share
* Expects its direct operating profit to change by loss 7 million to profit 12 million euros and EPRA earnings to change by loss 13 million to profit 5 million euros from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: