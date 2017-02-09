Feb 9 Citycon Oyj:

* Q4 net rental income 55.9 million euros ($59.66 million) versus 57.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 EPRA earnings 37.9 million euros versus 34.4 million euros year ago

* Board recommends that the maximum amount of dividend to be distributed shall not exceed 0.01 euro per share

* Expects its direct operating profit to change by loss 7 million to profit 12 million euros and EPRA earnings to change by loss 13 million to profit 5 million euros from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)