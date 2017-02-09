Feb 9 Imvest SpA:

* Said on Wednesday that the board set the terms of its rights issue for up to 4.99 million euros ($5.34 million)

* Board approved to raise its capital to up to 4.98 million euros, issuing up to 17.1 million shares, at the price of 0.292 euro per share

* Shareholders can exercize their option rights from Feb. 13, included, to March 2, included

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)