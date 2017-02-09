BRIEF-American Tower announces completion of redemption of outstanding 7.25% senior notes
American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes
Feb 9 Imvest SpA:
* Said on Wednesday that the board set the terms of its rights issue for up to 4.99 million euros ($5.34 million)
* Board approved to raise its capital to up to 4.98 million euros, issuing up to 17.1 million shares, at the price of 0.292 euro per share
* Shareholders can exercize their option rights from Feb. 13, included, to March 2, included

($1 = 0.9369 euros)
* Home Capital Group Inc - received an enforcement notice from staff of Ontario Securities Commission after close of business on February 9, 2017
Belardi James Richard reports 6.19 percent passive stake in Athene Holding Ltd as of December 31, 2016