BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its Q4 net profit was 1.3 million zlotys ($322,197) versus loss of 8.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue was 4.0 million zlotys versus 123,540 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit 1.9 million zlotys versus loss of 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0348 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: