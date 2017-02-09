Feb 9 Grivalia Properties REIC:

* Said on Wednesday its 50 percent owned Piraeus Port Plaza 1 unit will issue a 20 million euro bond loan in 2 tranches

* Said the first 10 million euros will be used to reconstruct a property located close to Piraeus Port

* Said the second 10 million euros will be used for the refinancing of the first tranche

Source text: bit.ly/2kppGVK

