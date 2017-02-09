BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Blirt SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Problems prevent the validation of the production methods of the fluid
* Transmedium does not have funds to solve the problem and further project implementation
* Transmedium to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to decide on the future of the project and its financing
* The company owns 76.91 pct stake in Transmedium
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: