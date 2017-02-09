Feb 9 Indata SA:

* Said on Wednesday that it plans to buy back its shares representing of up to 20.0 pct of stake of total nominal value of 1,365,822 zlotys ($338,251)

* The company to purchase its own shares at price no higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid in transactions on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and may not be higher than 10.0 zlotys per share

* Acquired shares may be allocated to finance acquisitions

* The shares may be also offered to employees of the company

* Purchase of own shares will be carried out not later than July 31, 2021 or until the exhaustion of the amount designed for this purpose, which is 5.0 million zlotys

