BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 (Reuters) -
* C.GEN to enter 470-megawatt North Killingholme gas power plant in Britain's electricity capacity auction to be held in December.
* Credit Suisse appointed to assist with financing for the new project and Uniper appointed as project engineer.
* If successful in the auction, construction could begin in 2018 with operation to start by 2021. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Dale Hudson)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: