Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* C.GEN to enter 470-megawatt North Killingholme gas power plant in Britain's electricity capacity auction to be held in December.

* Credit Suisse appointed to assist with financing for the new project and Uniper appointed as project engineer.

* If successful in the auction, construction could begin in 2018 with operation to start by 2021. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Dale Hudson)