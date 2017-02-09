BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Spar Nord Bank A/S:
* Q4 net interest income 395.3 million Danish crowns ($56.88 million) versus 415.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 54.6 million crowns versus 75.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 core earnings 185.2 million crowns versus 169.3 million crowns year ago
* Solid capital position paves way for recommendation that a dividend of 5 crowns per share be distributed for 2016, equal to a payout ratio of 75%
* "Low interest level and presumably sustained relatively moderate demand for loans and financing will once more drive us to fight hard for top line"
* 2017 core earnings before impairment are expected to hover around the DKK 1.1-1.2 billion mark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9492 Danish crowns) (sGdynia Newsroom)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: