Feb 9 Digital Magics SpA:

* Said on Wednesday that it launches its 5.0 million euro ($5.35 million) capital increase

* Sets subscription price per share at 4.035 euro, premium included

* Option and pre-emption right offer period to run from Feb. 13 to March 3

* Tamburi Investment Partners committed to subscribing to its share of the capital increase, amounting to about 0.9 million euros ($962,730.00)

($1 = 0.9348 euros)