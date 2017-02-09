BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Digital Magics SpA:
* Said on Wednesday that it launches its 5.0 million euro ($5.35 million) capital increase
* Sets subscription price per share at 4.035 euro, premium included
* Option and pre-emption right offer period to run from Feb. 13 to March 3
* Tamburi Investment Partners committed to subscribing to its share of the capital increase, amounting to about 0.9 million euros ($962,730.00)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing