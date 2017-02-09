Feb 9 Nokia Corp

* Nokia chief financial officer Kristian Pullola tells a conference call: "We like this (Comptel) type of bolt-on deals and we will be looking at them also going forward"

* "We are continuously looking at how we're strengthening our software portolio in R&D, products and go-to-market," says Bhaskar Gorti, Nokia's head of Applications and Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)