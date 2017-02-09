BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Nokia Corp
* Nokia chief financial officer Kristian Pullola tells a conference call: "We like this (Comptel) type of bolt-on deals and we will be looking at them also going forward"
* "We are continuously looking at how we're strengthening our software portolio in R&D, products and go-to-market," says Bhaskar Gorti, Nokia's head of Applications and Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage: