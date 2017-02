Feb 9 KST Beteiligungs AG:

* Said on Wednesday FY profit after tax amounted to 0.50 million euros ($534,300) (previous year 1.48 million euros)

* Plans to pay dividend in amount of 0.10 euro per share

* Due to new fiscal regulations liquidation plans not to be continued

* In view of encouraging development, company decided to continue current stock repurchase program with a newly increased limit of 1.20 euro per share

