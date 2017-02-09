Feb 9 BGC Partners Inc :

* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenues $673.2 million, down 0.2 percent; Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* On Feb 7, Board, Audit Committee increased co's share repurchase, unit redemption authorization by $170.3 million to $300 million

* For Q1 2017, co sees revenues of between about $655 million and $700 million; Q1 revenue view $675.7 million