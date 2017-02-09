BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 BGC Partners Inc :
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenues $673.2 million, down 0.2 percent; Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* On Feb 7, Board, Audit Committee increased co's share repurchase, unit redemption authorization by $170.3 million to $300 million
* For Q1 2017, co sees revenues of between about $655 million and $700 million; Q1 revenue view $675.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing