** Michael Spinks, co-Head of Multi Asset Growth at Investec
Asset Management, is backing German suitmaker Hugo Boss
** Hugo Boss has significantly underperformed its luxury
peers following steep falls in its US and China sales which
culminated in CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs' exit last February
** But with signs of strength in Chinese demand for luxury
goods and a new strategic plan outlined by Lahrs’ successor,
Mark Langer - refocusing on core brands and increasing
efficiency - Investec AM saw upside to earnings v expectations
** Investec AM, which flags Boss's brand value, potential
for through-the-cycle growth & dividend yield >6%, started
position in co June 2016 in Investec Diversified Growth Fund
** Consensus bearish Hugo Boss, despite Q4 sales recovery in
China and Britain; co given worst score in European
Luxury by StarMine's ARM model, a measure of change in sellside
sentiment (14 out of 100)
** Exane BNP Paribas on Thursday becomes 5th broker since
late December to downgrade stock (to 'neutral', suffering from
being a traditional company in a mature category (formalwear)
and disruption from new entrants)
** AllianzGI's Morris-Eyton sold out of Boss after slight
recovery in shares end-2016
