Tarullo's departure may not mean unwind of regs
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - The resignation of the Fed's de facto head of banking supervision announced on Friday comes as US President Donald Trump gears up efforts to scale back regulation.
Feb 9 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna says:
* 2016 net income 14.3 mln euros down from 220.7 mln euros
* Net of non-recurring items 2016 net profit 71.5 mln euros vs 62.1 mln euros in 2015
* To pay dividend of 6 euro cents a share over 2016 results vs 10 euro cents in 2015
* Fully phased CET1 ratio 13.3 percent at end-Dec versus 14.13 percent at end-Sept
* Loan writedowns 620 mln euros in 2016, down 12 percent year-on-year
* Cost of credit 136 bps in 2016 down from 162 bps in 2015
* Wrote down paid-in stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 34.8 percent
* Paid 74 mln euro contribution to resolution and deposit guarantee funds
* Net interest income down 4.7 pct, fees down 1.9 pct
* To present new business plan by end of summer to reflect changes in market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
