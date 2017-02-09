Feb 9 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna says:

* 2016 net income 14.3 mln euros down from 220.7 mln euros

* Net of non-recurring items 2016 net profit 71.5 mln euros vs 62.1 mln euros in 2015

* To pay dividend of 6 euro cents a share over 2016 results vs 10 euro cents in 2015

* Fully phased CET1 ratio 13.3 percent at end-Dec versus 14.13 percent at end-Sept

* Loan writedowns 620 mln euros in 2016, down 12 percent year-on-year

* Cost of credit 136 bps in 2016 down from 162 bps in 2015

* Wrote down paid-in stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 34.8 percent

* Paid 74 mln euro contribution to resolution and deposit guarantee funds

* Net interest income down 4.7 pct, fees down 1.9 pct

* To present new business plan by end of summer to reflect changes in market conditions