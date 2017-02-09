BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Coty Inc :
* Coty Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, the first quarter after successful completion of the merger with P&G Beauty Business
* Coty's partly-owned company Younique expects to generate about $400 million in net revenues in 2016
* Qtrly eps (diluted) adjusted $0.30
* Qtrly net revenues of $2,296.7 million increased 90% as reported compared to legacy-coty net revenues in prior-year period
* "Believe combined company net revenue decline in constant currency will slow down for H2 fiscal 2017, excluding Younique and ghd"
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* On P&G Beauty Business merger, we are reiterating our previously communicated $750 million synergy target by fiscal 2020
* Expects combined company net revenue decline in constant currency to slow down for second half of fiscal 2017, excluding Younique and ghd
* Qtrly net revenues $2,296.7 million versus $1,210.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We have identified non-core portfolio of brands and are now exploring potential alternatives for these brands including divestitures."
* Says now expects to cumulatively generate approximately 20% of net $750m synergies through FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.