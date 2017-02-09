LIVESTOCK-Fund liquidation undercuts CME live cattle futures

* Feeder cattle end sharply lower * Lean hog contracts finish higher By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Feb 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed lower on Friday, hit by sell stops and fund selling after drifting below technical support levels, said traders. February live cattle closed 1.250 cents per pound lower at 116.400 cents, and April 1.675 cents lower at 113.150 cents. Both contracts slipped beneath their respective 10-da