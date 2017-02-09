BRIEF-Delaware's series 2017 General Obligation bonds rated 'AAA'
* Delaware's series 2017 general obligation bonds rated 'AAA'; Debt outstanding affirmed Source text (http://bit.ly/2lzDTjY)
Feb 9 Taubman Centers Inc :
* Net income attributable to common shareholders for 2017 expected to be $1.20 per share to $1.45 per share
* Taubman centers, inc. Issues fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and introduces 2017 guidance
* For Q4, comparable center NOI, excluding lease cancellation income, was down 0.1 percent
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $3.67 to $3.82
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $1.01
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.48
* Qtrly FFO per share $1.10
* $1.1 billion revolving line of credit facility extended, new $300 million term loan added
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.