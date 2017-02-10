BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Treasure ASA:
* Reported on Thursday end-Q4 NAV per share of 23.39 Norwegian crowns ($2.80)
* Pro forma Q4 total income $0.1 million versus $0.1 million in Q3
* Pro forma Q4 operating profit $0.0 million versus loss $0.2 million in Q3
* Said Board will propose dividend of 0.30 Norwegian crowns per share, payable in Q2 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3392 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago