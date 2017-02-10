BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10Protector Forsikring ASA:
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net combined ratio 109.4 pct, up from 96.6 pct year ago
* Q4 operating profit 70.5 million crowns, down from 166.5 million crowns year ago
* Considers recommending dividend of 2.25 crowns per share for 2016
* Expects continued strong growth in 2017, despite strong competition in all markets
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago