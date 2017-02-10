Feb 10Protector Forsikring ASA:

* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net combined ratio 109.4 pct, up from 96.6 pct year ago

* Q4 operating profit 70.5 million crowns, down from 166.5 million crowns year ago

* Considers recommending dividend of 2.25 crowns per share for 2016

* Expects continued strong growth in 2017, despite strong competition in all markets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3394 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)