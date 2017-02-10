Feb 10 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA:

* Said on Thursday now sees operating loss after tax of 0.17 euros ($0.18) per share and an overall loss after tax of approximately 0.27 euros per share (IFRS) in fiscal 2016

